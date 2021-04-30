Festivals and International Travel to be considered in the coming months

A pilot programme is set to examine the return of large sporting events, gigs and festivals over the summer.

The government is preparing to host trial events to see how they can be safely managed before everyone is vaccinated.

The new plan for easing restrictions also suggests nightclubs could return towards the end of the year.

Culture Minister Catherine Martin says they will be trialing the return of large events soon............

The government is examining the possible return of international travel in July as part of the EU green pass system.

While no firm dates have been set, Taoiseach Michael Martin says the measure will be considered next month if the wider easing of restrictions goes well..........