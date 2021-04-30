‘Donegal it’s in our DNA’ new place brand officially launched

An exciting new place brand for Donegal has been officially launched.

Today’s official unveiling of the new Donegal place Donegal featured a celebration of Donegal life, success, education, culture and music.

The new place brand driver ‘Ireland’s DNA’ showcases the county’s offering and facilitates its role as a key driver of regional growth in Ireland over the coming years.

The launch coincides with the unveiling of the new Donegal.ie website.

Speaking during the virtual launch, Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue, says the new brand showcases everything that is good about Donegal on a national level: