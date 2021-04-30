Donegal Green Schools Travel Initiative backs ‘Love 30’ campaign

The Green Schools Travel Initiative is urging people to support the introduction of 30kph speed limits in the vicinity of schools.

Donegal County Council will be reviewing speed limits in 2022, with a public consultation before that, and the initiative's Team Leader in the region says discussions and audits have been taking place at a number of schools in the county.

At present, no Donegal schools are designated as 30kph zones, but Aine McLaughlin is confident that with input from the 'Love 30' campaign, there will be progress next year..............