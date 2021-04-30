Defeat for Magees but they stay on course for Tokyo

Sam and Chloe Magee bowed out of the European Badminton Championships in the Ukraine this morning.

The Raphoe duo lost their mixed doubles quarter final tie to the top seeds in the competition.

Marcus Ellis and Lauren Smith won in straights sets 21-7 21-11 to send the Magee's home.

Despite the disappointment of losing, Sam and Chloe remain on track to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics.

They need to continue to hit quarter finals in the next series of competitions to gain a place at the summer games.