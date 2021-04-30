Council not employing students this summer

It's emerged that Donegal County Council will not employ students this summer.

Concern has been raised over the move with many students banking on securing employment with the local authority over the summer months in a bid to help them prepare financially for the beginning of a new term.

Donegal Senator Niall Blaney has highlighted the issue with the Taoiseach and has urged him to put a scheme in place for students.

He says students have been hit hard enough this year as the country continues to deal with the pandemic: