The Chief Medical Officer's warned that Covid-19 is circulating at dangerous levels in Donegal.

29 new cases of the virus were confirmed in the county this afternoon.

The 14 day incidence rate of the virus is more than double the national average at 295 cases per 100,000 people.

Dr Tony Holohan says the situation in Donegal is extremely concerning for public health doctors locally and is appealing for community leaders in the county to encourage people to stick with the public health measures.