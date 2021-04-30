4 Covid related deaths and 545 new cases, 29 in Donegal

An additional 545 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in the Republic this afternoon along with 4 more deaths.

29 of the cases have been confirmed in Donegal where the incidence rate remains the highest in the country and more than double the national average at 293.4 cases per 100,000 people.

139 patients are being treated in hospital for the disease, with 44 in ICU.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, has described the current situation in Donegal as precarious and says it is extremely concerning for public health doctors locally.