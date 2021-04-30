14 Covid fines issued in Donegal in past week

14 fines for breaches of Covid-19 regulations have been handed out by Gardai in Donegal over the past week.

To date gardai say almost 21,000 covid fines have been handed out across the range of covid breaches.

A total of 841 fines have been issued in Donegal.

Over 3900 fines have been issued across the country for organising or attending house parties.

57 fines of €2000 euro have been issued for international travel to airport and ports.

While over 1,200 fines have been given out for non-essential journeys to airport and ports.