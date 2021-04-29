Watch / Listen: The Score – 29/04/21

The Score is broadcast Thursday evenings after the News from 7.05pm.

This week on The Score, in our League of Ireland Chat we're joined by former Finn Harps player and Manager Anthony Gorman to look at a double weekend of games in the Premier Division plus he'll tell us why he has decided to go back to senior management with Dungannon in the Irish League.

There’s also Finn Harps boss Ollie Horgan and Derry Manager Ruaidhri Higgins.

Underage athletics was one of the sports that was allowed to resume this week. Regional Development Officer Dermot McGranaghan is on the programme about returning to the track county wide...

