St Eunan’s College extension plan goes to detailed design

A long awaited extension at St Eunan’s College Letterkenny is a step closer after the Department of Education cleared the school to progress to Stage 2b – Detailed design.

This includes applications for all statutory consents, including Planning Permission, Disability Access Certificate and Fire Safety Certificate and also the preparation of tender documentation.

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue says this is good news for Letterkenny, and is a testament to the hard work of the school staff, committee, parents and students.

He added the upgraded works will have a huge impact on the school and its offerings and is an important project for Letterkenny and its hinterland.

Former Education Minister Joe McHugh is also welcoming the announcement, saying a lot of work has been done in recent years to get the project to this stage.