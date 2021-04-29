Sam and Chloe progress to European Last 8

Sam and Chloe Magee are safely into the quarter finals of the European Badminton Championships in the Ukraine.

The Raphoe pair beat Scotland's Christopher Grimley and Eleanor O'Donnell this morning in straight sets 21-16 21-15 to reach the last eight.

If the Magee's are to repeat their bronze medal success from 2017 they will need to overcome Marcus Ellis and Lauren Smith in the next phase.

The English pairing are the top seeds in the competition.

Meanwhile Rachel Darragh bowed out of the women's singles on Thursday evening. She lost 21-14 21-18 to Ksenia Polikarpova of Israel in the last 32.