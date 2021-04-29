Reopening of services confirmed by Taoioseach

Hairdressers, barbers and beauticians can all open their doors from the 10th of May after cabinet signed off on plans to re-open the country.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin confirmed the news in an address to the nation in the last hour.

May 10th will see much of the country re-open for the first time this year.

All domestic travel restrictions will be lifted, personal services will open, click and collect retail and religious services will return - while Taoiseach Micheál Martin revealed more socialising will be allowed........

June then will see the return of hotels, b&bs, restaurants and pubs on a phased basis around the bank holiday weekend.

But the re-opening comes with a warning that it will all depend on how well things go in May.........

The government is banking on the vaccine roll-out also ramping up in that time to allow everything opened to stay open.