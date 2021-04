It's a double bill of Premier Division action this Bank Holiday weekend with two rounds of games Friday and Monday.

The Champions Shamrock Rovers visit Finn Harps while Derry City are on the road at Bohemians on Friday, then next Monday the north west derby at the Brandywell see's Derry host Harps in one of five games.

This week on the LOI Chat Oisin Kelly was joined by former Harps Manager/Player and newly appointed number two at Dungannon in the Irish League - Anthony Gorman.