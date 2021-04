Nearly 7,000 unemployed people have been on the full rate of jobseeker's allowance for at least ten years.

According to latest figures, they include 470 people in Donegal, the second highest figure in the country.

Meanwhile, almost 16,000 have been on it for over five years, nearly 1,000 of them are based in Donegal.

Sinn Féin's employment spokesperson, Louise O'Reilly, says the government needs to urgently address the issue: