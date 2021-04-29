New place brand for Donegal will be officially launched tomorrow

A new place brand will be officially launched for Donegal tomorrow.

It will see the county positioned as a great place to live, work, invest, explore and study.

The online event includes the unveiling of the new Donegal place brand identity with a number of brand ambassadors onboard and the launch of a revamped Donegal.ie website.

Director of Economic Development, Emergency Services and Information Systems, Garry Martin says the initiative is about bringing the Donegal brand into the 21st century: