New place brand for Donegal will be officially launched tomorrow

A new place brand will be officially launched for Donegal tomorrow.
It will see the county positioned as a great place to live, work, invest, explore and study.
The online event includes the unveiling of the new Donegal place brand identity with a number of brand ambassadors onboard and the launch of a revamped Donegal.ie website.
Director of Economic Development, Emergency Services and Information Systems, Garry Martin says the initiative is about bringing the Donegal brand into the 21st century: