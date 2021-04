Finn Harps go into Friday evening’s clash with the reigning champions and league leaders Shamrock Rovers sitting fourth in the table and six points adrift of the top two.

Harps have picked up a point from their last three games and suffered a first home defeat last time out at the hands of St Pats.

Speaking on this week’s Score programme Harps Manager Ollie Horgan told Oisin Kelly - “If we're not right it could be a long night”....