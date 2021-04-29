Donegal Green Party welcome €3m bike and e-bike scheme

The Green Party in Donegal says the launch of a €3 million, three-year pilot initiative for the provision of high quality up-cycled bicycles and e-bikes for those who are marginalised and disadvantaged is very significant.

The party's Donegal Chairperson Michael White says the initiative marks a huge step forward in making sustainable travel more accessible to people in Donegal at a time when more greenways and cycleways are being developed.

In particular, Mr White says this will spread the benefits of cycling to people in Donegal who can’t access the Bike to Work scheme: