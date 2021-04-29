Covid cases number rise in five of Donegal’s LEAs

There were increases in the incidents of Covid 19 in five of Donegal's seven Local Electoral Areas in the two weeks to last Monday, April 26th.

The highest percentage rises were in Milford, Glenties and Letterkenny.

Covid case numbers in Milford doubled in the two weeks to last Monday, with 93 cases, an increase of 111%. The area now has Donegal's highest incidence rate at 675.3 cases per 100,000 people, compared to a national rate of 122.5.

Letterkenny's 177 cases represented an 82% increase, giving an incidence rate of 594, while a 110% increase was recorded in Glenties, 59 cases there giving an incidence rate of 246.7.

Lifford Stranorlar had 41 cases, a 14% increase which led to an incidence rate of 158.4, while the Donegal Electoral Area had 11 cases, up 37%, but still with an incidence rate of just 41.5%.

Inishowen was the only area to see decreases, North Inishowen's 23 cases marked a 44% fall with an incidence rate of 135.6, while South Inishowen had 49 cases, down 28%, with an incidence rate of 219.