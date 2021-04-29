Covid-19 five-day moving average up 13%

The five-day moving average of new cases of Covid-19 has risen by 13 per cent in the past week.

It now stands at 424 - compared to 376 seven days ago.

371 new cases and 13 additional deaths were reported yesterday.

33 cases were confirmed in Donegal.

The county once again has the highest 14 day incidence rate in the country at 288.3 cases per 100,000 people.

Meanwhile, there were 151 Covid patients in public hospitals last night, and 45 in intensive care.

Trinity College neuroscientist Tomás Ryan says there's a clear reason for the increase in cases recently: