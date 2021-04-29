Clubs get May 10th return date

The government has given the green light for adult team sports training to resume from May the 10th.

Those sessions will be non-contact and in pods of up to 15.

Matches at non-elite level without supporters will be permitted again from the 7th of June.

Also on that date, gyms and swimming pools will be allowed to re-open.

It's welcome news by clubs in Donegal across the GAA and soccer sectors in particular who have not been allowed to train or play since Christmas.

It follows the reopening in the Republic of Golf, Tennis and underage training this week while from the 7th May clubs in the six counties can get back playing matches having be back training since the 12th April.