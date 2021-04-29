Ban on inter-county travel to be lifted on May 10th

The ban on inter-county travel is set to be lifted on May 10th, under plans to be considered by cabinet today.

Hairdressers, barbers and personal services are set to reopen on the same day, with the cap on weddings and funerals rising to 50.

People from three households will be able to meet up in back gardens from that date.

Outdoor dining and pubs are set to return on June 7th.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin will unveil the plans this evening, and Junior Minister Niall Collins says they're very welcome: