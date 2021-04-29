Arlene Foster’s concluding statement comforting – Blaney

A Donegal Senator says Arlene Foster's parting words yesterday were poignant.

Yesterday she announced her resignation as DUP leader which will take effect from May 28th and will continue as First Minister until the end of June.

Along with her handling of Brexit, her decision to abstain on a recent vote to ban gay conversion therapy has drawn criticism from hardliners within the party.

Donegal Senator Niall Blaney who is a member of the Good Friday Committee, and Fianna Fail spokesperson on Northern Ireland says Ms Foster left a very important message: