474 new Covid 19 cases, 36 in Donegal

474 new cases of Covid 19 have been confirmed in the Republic today, with three additional Covid related deaths reported.

There were 36 new cases in Donegal, which has a 14 day incidence rate of 295.9 cases per 100,000 people, compared to a national figure of 124.6. Donegal once again has the highest incidence rate in the country.

95 new cases have been confirmed north of the border, with no additional Covid related deaths.

Statement from the National Public Health Emergency Team

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 3 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

There has been a total of 4,899 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Wednesday 28th April, the HPSC has been notified of 474 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 248,326* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

239 are men / 232 are women

71% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 32 years old

167 in Dublin, 39 in Kildare, 37 in Cork, 36 in Donegal, 29 in Meath and the remaining 166 cases are spread across all other counties**.

As of 8am today, 155 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 44 are in ICU. 14 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of April 27 2021, 1,452,434 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

1,041,284 people have received their first dose

411,150 people have received their second dose

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.

* Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 5 confirmed cases. The figure of 248,326 confirmed cases reflects this.

**County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.

Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 28 April 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

County Today's cases (to midnight 28Apr2021) 5 day moving average (to midnight 28Apr2021) 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (15Apr2021 to 28Apr2021) New Cases during last 14 days (15Apr2021 to 28Apr2021) Ireland 474 426 124.6 5,935 Donegal 36 39 295.9 471 Kildare 39 41 218.9 487 Westmeath 19 16 189.3 168 Offaly 8 8 175.7 137 Dublin 167 156 175.6 2,366 Longford 9 3 163.9 67 Meath 29 23 163.6 319 Tipperary 22 19 152.3 243 Leitrim 8 4 146.7 47 Limerick 19 18 122.6 239 Louth 6 7 112.5 145 Cavan 8 8 105.0 80 Carlow <5 4 93.1 53 Monaghan 6 6 88.0 54 Galway 28 17 86.8 224 Wicklow <5 9 85.0 121 Laois <5 4 81.5 69 Roscommon 8 3 74.4 48 Mayo 8 5 69.7 91 Sligo <5 2 58.0 38 Waterford <5 6 57.7 67 Cork 37 23 47.5 258 Clare <5 3 40.4 48 Wexford <5 1 28.7 43 Kilkenny <5 1 24.2 24 Kerry <5 1 19.0 28

~The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.