Work on Gweedore Sewerage Scheme to recommence

Work is due to recommence on the Gweedore Sewerage Scheme.

Irish Water has confirmed that the Demonstration Project element of the scheme will get underway in the coming weeks which its hoped will be a solution to the inadequate sewage treatment in the area.

Irish Water in partnership with Donegal County Council has announced that the innovative Demonstration Project as part of the Gweedore Sewerage Scheme is set to recommence.

This project will solve the problem of inadequate sewage treatment in Gweedore, its over reliance on the use of septic tank systems and will improve water quality in Gweedore Bay.

Pods are to be installed at 40 properties in the area and the collected wastewater will then be treated at the existing Údaras na Gaeltachta wastewater treatment plant.

Works are expected to commence in June 2021 and those participating in the scheme will be contacted individually prior to works commencing.

Once complete, the project will provide environmental benefits, support future growth in the area and ensure compliance with Urban Waste Water Treatment Directive.