Sinn Fein leadership in Derry reportedly asked to stand aside

The entire leadership of Sinn Fein in Derry has reportedly been asked to stand aside.

Multiple sources within the party are said to have confirmed that a number of individuals in the Derry Comhairle Ceantair were stood aside last week after a long investigation into the local group regarding election performance and governance.

The Irish Examiner alleges the investigation focused heavily on elections.

In the most recent local elections for Derry City and Strabane District council, the party lost five seats and its position as the largest party.

While then-MP Elisha McCallion lost the Foyle seat to the SDLP's Colum Eastwood.

Ms McCallion, who was later appointed to the Seanad, then stood down after it emerged she had received a £10,000 in a Stormont Covid-19 grant for which she was ineligible.