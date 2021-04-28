Sam & Chloe start European’s with victory

The European Badminton Championships continues for the Magee family in the Ukraine today.

Sam and Chloe Magee who are the 7th seeds in the competition won their opening mixed doubles match over three sets.

Against Dutch pairing, Ties Van Der Lecq and Debora Jille, The Raphoe siblings won the first 21-14, lost the second 21-19 but battled back to win the third 21-14 and move into the last 16.

Sam and Chloe won bronze at the European Championships previously and they know a solid performance in Kiev will help with their target of qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics.

Rachel Darragh was also one of the first on court this morning but unfortunately Rachel and her mixed doubles partner Paul Reynolds lost their last 32 round match in two sets.

The French paring of Eloi Adam and Margot Lambert won 21-17 21-16.

Rachel will be back on court later for her women’s singles match with Israel’s Ksenia Polokarpova.