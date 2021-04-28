Opposition TDs claim Marine Planning Framework is being rushed

Opposition TDs are criticising the government over what they claim is the ramming through of the National Marine Planning Framework.

TDs say 55 minutes has been set aside for debate tomorrow, and that's not enough.

Donegal TD Padraig Mac Lochlainn was the first to raise the issue............

Responding, Taoiseach Michael Martin said this is a plan which is required by the EU, and was four years in the making, with public consultations up and down the country going back to 2018.

He rejected claims that this is being rushed, and said it's time for action.......