McGinty scores winner as Gorman starts with win at Dungannon

Letterkenny man Anthony Gorman has returned to the Irish League scene with Dungannon and started life at Stangmore Park with a cup win on Tuesday.

The former Coleriane and Linfield player was named as assistant manager to Dean Shields at the Irish Premiership side.

Anthony's managerial experience in the past seen him manage Finn Harps and was also an assistant previously at Derry City.

His new term at Dungannon got off to the perfect start on Tuesday night as the club beat Glenavon away 2-1 in the first round of the Irish Cup.

Fellow Donegal man Shane McGinty get the winner there to send Dungannon to the second round.