A senior cabinet minister says the government can now reach its vaccination targets, after a double boost yesterday.

The Johnson and Johnson and AstraZeneca jabs have been approved for use in the over 50s.

The government's aiming to give 82 per cent of the adult population their first dose by the end of June, up from 26 per cent right now.

But Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue says the target can be met, with four vaccines now approved for use here: