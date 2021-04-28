Loreto Milford continue to deal with Covid outbreak

Loreto Community School in Milford continue to deal with a Covid outbreak.

It's been confirmed that a Third Year class and the entire Transition Year Group are self-isolating due to a Covid outbreak at the school.

Since Easter 10 positive cases have been confirmed within the school.

In a statement, it was confirmed that of the 70 close contacts tested, all have returned a negative test result to date.

The school stated that students were asked to isolate in the interest of the whole school community and in particular Leaving Cert students.

Statement in full:

'Since the return of students after Easter, we have had ten positive detections of Covid-19 by Public Health within our school community.

The ten cases are across the entire school community, with two of those cases in a Third Year class and three in the Transition Year group. We felt a sense of responsibility when there were more than one case in a class or a year group to err on the side of caution. Therefore a Third Year class and the Transition Year year group were asked to restrict their movements and to stay at home pending test results. This action was taken in the interest of the whole school community and in particular to try to protect our Leaving Cert. students in order to give them the best possible chance of sitting their exams in June. We aim to avoid the situation where we would have an outbreak.

Approximately 70 close contacts have been identified from the ten confirmed cases by the HSE. All close contacts who have been tested to date have received a negative detection. This evidence suggests that there has been no school transmission to date and that the stringent efforts by students, staff and parents is a contributing factor to our school being as "safe as possible" at this time. The school is working with the HSE in all cases and has received excellent support, good advice and reassurance at all times from very helpful staff.

We have had a policy of open communication and transparency (whilst protecting the identity of the case) with our school community since the beginning of the pandemic. Our guiding principle has always been to make decisions that are in the best interests of the entire school community, with a caring, proactive and pragmatic approach. We have invested heavily in outdoor canopies and seating areas to ensure that our students can have lunch and enjoy lessons in the fresh air as much as possible. There are sanitising stations in every classroom, at all entry points and throughout the building. Seating plans are in place and our dedicated cleaning staff are onsite all day.

Our students are very compliant with sanitising and mask wearing and our parent body is extremely supportive which is vital in our team effort to keep our community safe. Parents have been highly responsible in keeping unwell and vulnerable students at home and in advising us of students who are isolating or staying at home because of a positive detection within the family setting.

We communicate with parents regularly regarding Covid-19 with updates, the reporting of cases and general advice via email, phone, text or social media. Our advice to our parent body is to continue with their great efforts, in continued vigilance, responsible actions and good communication. We welcome the discussion of any concerns they might have with us.

We work as a team and whilst Covid-19 is a difficult period in school, we are hopeful of brighter days ahead.'