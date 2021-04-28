Gweedore Sewerage Scheme to recommence in June

Work is due to recommence on the Gweedore Sewerage Scheme.

Irish Water has confirmed that works as part of the Demonstration Project element of the scheme will start in June and will involve the installation of pods at 40 properties with the collected wastewater then to be treated at the existing Údaras na Gaeltachta wastewater treatment plant.

It's hoped the project will solve the problem of inadequate sewage treatment in Gweedore, its over reliance on the use of septic tank systems and improve water quality in Gweedore Bay.

Local Councillor Michael McClafferty says while this is a welcomed announcement, further investment in other areas of West Donegal is vital..........