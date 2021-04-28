Foster stepping down as DUP leader and First Minister

Arlene Foster says she's stepping down as DUP leader and Northern Ireland's First Minister.

It follows calls from within her party for a leadership contest.

She'll step away from heading the DUP on the 28th May - but will remain first minister until the end of June.

In a statement, Mrs Foster describes serving the people of Northern Ireland as 'the privilege of my life.'

She also acknowledges the difficult issues that have been faced in recent times...........

Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill says she has worked alongside Arlene Foster this past year in what has been a difficult and challenging time for everyone with the unexpected onset of the Covid pandemic.

She acknowledges the efforts Arlene Foster has made as First Minister, and the service that she has given in working with the rest of the Executive as they have battled the biggest health crisis in a generation.

Ms O'Neill says it is now a matter for the DUP to choose a replacement, adding the incoming DUP leader should recognise that the political landscape across our island has changed.