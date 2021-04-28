European Parliament approves post-Brexit trade deal

There's a warning up to two thousand jobs could be lost in the fishing industry due to the impact of the post-Brexit trade deal.

The agreement between the EU and UK kicked in from January - but it's now been overwhelmingly backed in a vote by the European Parliament.

Under the terms of the deal, the EU's share of fish caught in British waters will be reduced by a quarter over five years.

Sean O'Donoghue, CEO of the Killybegs Fishermen's Organisation, says there could be major job losses if countries don't share the burden: