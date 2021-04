On this week’s Business Matters, Ciaran O’Donnell talks to the Head of Economic Development with Donegal County Council, Anne Marie Conlon and the job-seeking couple based in Creeslough, Peter and Mairead Collett.

And for this week’s Backing Business segment, Ciaran is joined by Letterkenny Institute of Technology’s Head of Business, Michael Margey.

https://www.highlandradio.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/Business-matters-27th-April.mp3