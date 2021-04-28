371 new Covid 19 cases, 33 in Donegal

371 new cases of Covid 19 have been confirmed in the Republic today, with 13 additional Covid related deaths reported.

There were 33 new cases in Donegal, which has a 14 day incidence rate of 288.3 cases per 100,000 people, compared to a national figure of 121.2. Donegal once again has the highest incidence rate in the country.

There were 312 new Covid outbreaks across the country last week, an increase of 62.

Most of the clusters occurred in private homes, where there were 172 outbreaks.

That's up 26 on the previous week.

There were 31 outbreaks in school settings, also up 26 on the week before.

98 new cases have been confirmed north of the border, with one additional Covid related death.

Statement from the National Public Health Emergency Team

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 13 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

3 deaths occurred in April, 3 in March, and 7 in February or earlier.

The median age of those who died was 85 years and the age range was 60 - 95 years.

There has been a total of 4,896* COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Tuesday 27th April, the HPSC has been notified of 371 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

There has now been a total of 247,857** confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

190 are men / 181 are women

77% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 28 years old

131 in Dublin, 38 in Kildare, 33 in Donegal, 18 in Cork, 17 in Meath and the remaining 134 cases are spread across 17 other counties***

As of 8am today, 153 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 45 are in ICU. 17 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of April 26th, 2021, 1,417,942 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

1,014,640 people have received their first dose

403,302 people have received their second dose

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 1 death. The figure of 4896 confirmed cases reflects this.