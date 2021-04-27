WDC launches online jobs portal

The Western Development Commission has launched a new online jobs portal aimed at attracting people to relocate to the North West.

Westernjobs.ie will help job seekers find roles across the region and assist employers in gauging the availability and depth of skills they require.

With more and more people working remotely due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the WDC is encouraging people to make a permanent and viable move to the West and North West for a better work-life balance.

Tomás O’Síocháin is CEO of the Western Development Commission: