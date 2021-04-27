Von Der Leyen warns of ramifications if EU/UK deal is broken

The EU will 'not hesitate' to take action against the UK if it breaks the conditions outlined in its trade agreement with the bloc.

European Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen issued the warning during a debate in the European Parliament, which will vote on the trade deal tonight.

It has been in place provisionally since January, with MEP's expected to officially ratify the agreement when results are revealed tomorrow morning.

Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen says the deal has 'real teeth', with ramifications if it's broken.............