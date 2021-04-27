Updating of information boards at Town Park being considered

Donegal County Council is considering how best to update and enhance the information boards at the Bernard McGlinchey Town Park.

Cllr Gerry McMonagle and Municipal District Cathaoirleach Donal Coyle raised the issue at a recent council meeting, with Cllr McMonagle saying the maps are so outdated they show the Oatfield Sweet Factory to be open, and the council offices to be located at the house which previously stood at the site of the Regional Cultural Centre.

Cllr McMonalge says the authority has been very proactive in updating other areas of the park, and this is something that is overdue: