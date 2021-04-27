Swann says NW Addiction Centre proposal will depend on funding

The North's Health Minister has said the development of an Addiction Treatment in the North West will be dependent on funding being made available.

There is a commitment in the 'New Decade, New Approach' document to such a centre, but when questioned in the Assembly by Foyle MLAs Karen Mullan and Mark H.Durkan, Minister Robin Swann said the commitments in the document haven't been accompanied by funding, and so priorities will be decided by an assessment board comprising The First and Deputy First Ministers and the Northern Secretary.

Minister Swann suggested Ms Mullan lobby her Sinn Fein colleague Michelle O'Neill...........