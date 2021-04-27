J&J and AstraZeneca vaccines approved for use in over-50s.

The Johnson and Johnson and AstraZeneca vaccines have been approved for use in over-50s.

Cabinet ministers signed off on the move this morning following advice from NIAC.

The single-shot Johnson and Johnson jab can also be used for under-50s when other vaccines are not available.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said it's a boost for the vaccine programme over the coming months.......

Meanwhile, women between 14 and 36 weeks pregnant are to be offered faster access to the Covid vaccine following new advice.

Health minister Stephen Donnelly says officials are now working out when they can get the jab.