Investigations are continuing into a dangerous driving incident in Inishowen on Sunday last.

After failing to stop for Gardai a black Vauxhall Omega car travelling dangerously subsequently crashed in Muff, colliding with a number of other vehicles and a building at around 2.40pm.

Gardai are appealing to road users who may have been on the Carndonagh to Quigley's Point Road or the Quigley's Point to Muff Road between 2pm and 2.40pm and who may have dash cam footage to come forward.