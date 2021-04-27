Gardai warn people to secure vehicles following recent thefts

Gardai in Buncrana and Letterkenny are investigating thefts from a number of cars.

Between 4:45pm and 8:45pm on Saturday last, a black River Island handbag with a badge and gold chains containing a large sum of money was stolen from an unlocked car in Buncrana.

Meanwhile, in Letterkenny on Saturday also between 10pm and 10:30am the following morning, four wind visors were stolen from a car parked in the owners driveway in the An Gleann Rua, Killylastin area.

Anyone with any information regarding both incidents is being asked to contact Gardai.

Garda Claire Rafferty is reminding people to ensure their vehicle is locked at all times: