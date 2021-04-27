Foster plays down speculation of a DUP leadership heave

Arlene Foster has played down suggestions her leadership of the DUP is under threat.

The North's First Minister was responding to reports of internal unrest within the party.

The Belfast News Letter reports that several DUP constituency associations have written letters expressing concern at Mrs Foster's decision to abstain from an Assembly vote on gay conversion therapy.

The motion calling for a ban did not incorporate a specific mention of protections for religious practices.

The newspaper also referred to internal discontent at Mrs Foster's handling of the Brexit process.

The DUP leader was asked whether her leadership was in question on a visit to a youth centre in Belfast earlier - but she said "stories on leadership come up from time to time, and this is one of those times"

She also said we'll just deal with it now and move on - because there's bigger issues to look at including the covid-19 pandemic and listening to the concerns of working-class communities.