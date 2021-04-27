Final plan for Donegal clubs getting closer

The Donegal CCC will meet tonight to construct a plan for the club season this year.

Following last month’s forum with the clubs, the CCC will propose two options.

The first football option will have a start after the Ulster campaign should Donegal bowed out of the championship during the provincial stage with the other option after the All Ireland Final in September.

The Senior Club Championship is expected to have the same format as last year with 16 teams in one group and the top 8 go through to quarter finals. It will be 12 teams in the Intermediate.

Should the Donegal Hurlers reach the Nickey Rackard Final again this year then the club championship could start in the second weekend of August.

The 2020 Donegal Senior Final between Kilcar and Naomh Conaill which didn't get played last year is expected to take place before this years championships gets underway.

The Government are meeting this week to discuss the next phase of easing of restrictions and clarity on the club roadmap is expected early next week.

It could be June or July before club games are given the green light in the Republic while clubs in Northern Ireland can play matches from May 7th.