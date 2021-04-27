Dungiven attack condemned in Stormont and EU Parliament

The European Parliament will vote to ratify the EU-UK trade deal tonight.

MEPs have been debating the contents of the agreement, which is only provisionally in place since January and expires at the end of this month.

It's expected MEPs will vote to pass the deal.

Fine Gael MEP Frances Fitzgerald says she will back it, but referencing an incident in Dungiven County Derry last week, she urged the EU not to ignore the tensions in Northern Ireland............

In the Stormont Assembly, Justice Minister Naomi Long also condemned the Derry attack, and pledged her support to the PSNI...............