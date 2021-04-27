Donegal identified as Covid hotspot

Donegal has been identified as one of three Covid hotspots in the country.

The county continues to hold the highest 14 day incidence rate of the virus in Ireland at 288.3 cases per 100,000 people.

Tests carried out at the walk in test centre in Letterkenny which opened on Saturday has returned one of the highest positivity rates in the country at 9.4%.

Dr Anthony Breslin,Director of Public Health with HSE North West anticipates a continuation of high Covid case numbers in Donegal over the coming days.

He's warning that we need to tread carefully: