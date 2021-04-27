Day one win for Rachel Darragh at the Europeans

Donegal’s Rachel Darragh is through to the last 32 of European Badminton Championships in the Ukraine.
The Raphoe player beat Serbia’s Matija Sudimac over three sets. Darragh lost the first 21-13 but won the next two 21 -17 21-8 to go through.
In the men’s double’s Joshua Magee suffered defeat with his partner Paul Reynolds. They lost 21-11 21-13 to Christopher and Mathew Grimley from Scotland.
Chloe and Sam Magee start their competition tomorrow in the mixed doubles while Rachel Darragh teams up with Paul Reynolds for doubles action also.
