Bursary award available for Donegal film makers

Donegal Film Office has secured funding from Creative Ireland to launch the first Short Film Bursary Award in Donegal.

The Donegal Film Office Short Film Bursary is a creative response to showcase the talent in Donegal.

A grant of €10,000 will be awarded to a filmmaker towards the cost of the production of a short 10-12 minute drama or documentary film to be shot in Donegal in 2021.

The Bursary aims to foster talent, creativity and activity in filmmaking in County Donegal. Applications are being called from film makers who have a script that has been developed, seen by a Director and has had input from a Producer. We are looking for original, entertaining stories by talented filmmakers who, if selected, must set and shoot their project in County Donegal.

Aideen Doherty Donegal Film Office added,

“Working with The National Creative Ireland Programme 2017-2022 to provide this opportunity for filmmakers in Donegal is a priority for the film office. Donegal has lots to offer the industry by way of talent, landscapes and services and we look forward to showcasing the end product”.

Details of the Bursary and Application Form are available on Donegal Film Office website - www.donegalfilmoffice.ie and by contacting the Donegal Film office filmoffice@donegalcoco.ie .

The closing date for receipt of applications is set at 12 noon on Friday 14th May 2021.