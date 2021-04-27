82 people rescued by RNLI in Donegal in 2020

82 people were rescued by the RNLI in Donegal in 2020.

Latest figures show lifesaving crews in the county launched their all-weather and inshore lifeboats 56 times last year with 21 of those launches carried out in the hours of darkness.

Bundoran RNLI launched 18 times last year coming to the aid of 19 people while Arranmore RNLI launched 17 times bringing 29 people to safety.

Lough Swilly RNLI meanwhile, launched 21 times, coming to the aid of 34 people.

All three lifeboat stations have remained operational throughout the pandemic with volunteers working amid Covid-19 restrictions and with additional safety protocols in place.

During this time, RNLI crews have responded to a range of activities and people in difficulty including kayakers, canoeists, and jet-skiers; motorboats, fishing and sailing vessels and swimmers, walkers, and runners.

It comes as the RNLI launch its Mayday Mile campaign beginning on May 1st.

The rescue service says with high numbers of visitors expected as more people choose to holiday closer to home, more funds are needed to ensure the lifesaving service is able to keep everyone safe.

To sign up for the Mayday Mile, or to make a donation in support of the RNLI’s lifesavers, visit RNLI.org/supportMayday