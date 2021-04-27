426 new Covid 19 cases, 39 in Donegal

426 new cases of Covid 19 have been confirmed in the Republic today, with 10 additional Covid related deaths reported.

There were 39 new cases in Donegal, which now has a 14 day incidence rate of 288.3 cases per 100,000 people, compared to a national figure of 122.5. Donegal once again has the highest incidence rate in the country.

Meanwhile, 109 more cases of Covid 19 have been confirmed north of the border today, with no additional deaths reported.

Statement from the National Public Health Emergency Team

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 10 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

Of the deaths reported today 4 occurred in April, 5 occurred March and 1 in February.

The median age of those who died was 84 years and the age range was 77 - 97 years.

There has been a total of 4,884 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Monday 26th April, the HPSC has been notified of 426 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 247,489* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

203 are men / 221 are women

74% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 29 years old

156 in Dublin, 39 in Donegal, 28 in Kildare, 28 in Meath, 25 in Limerick and the remaining 150 cases are spread across 18 other counties**.

As of 8am today, 153 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 47 are in ICU. 10 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of April 25 2021, 1,398,061 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

998,134 people have received their first dose

399,927 people have received their second dose

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.

* Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 6 confirmed cases. The figure of 247,489 confirmed cases reflects this.

**County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.

Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 26th April 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

County Today's cases (to midnight 26Apr2021) 5 day moving average (to midnight 26Apr2021) 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (13Apr2021 to 26Apr2021) New Cases during last 14 days (13Apr2021 to 26Apr2021) Ireland 426 437 122.5 5831 Donegal 39 33 288.3 459 Kildare 28 36 218 485 Offaly 6 9 180.9 141 Dublin 156 181 173.7 2341 Longford 0 3 171.3 70 Westmeath 20 14 163.3 145 Meath 28 19 153.3 299 Leitrim <5 3 143.6 46 Tipperary 22 18 132.9 212 Limerick 25 22 122.1 238 Louth 5 9 113.3 146 Cavan <5 6 103.7 79 Carlow 8 3 96.6 55 Laois <5 4 93.3 79 Galway 19 16 82.9 214 Monaghan 13 5 81.5 50 Wicklow 12 12 80 114 Mayo 6 5 75.9 99 Waterford 7 6 68 79 Roscommon <5 2 66.6 43 Sligo <5 2 53.4 35 Cork 16 22 42.9 233 Clare <5 4 41.2 49 Wexford <5 2 35.4 53 Kerry 0 1 28.4 42 Kilkenny 0 2 25.2 25

~The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.